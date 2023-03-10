‘Survival of the fittest’. Well, that’s a concept we all know about when it comes to surviving and thriving under pressure in any industry where competition is immense. Well, just like any other field of performing arts, even the Indian entertainment industry is no different. There’s always scope to do so much more, and that’s why artists always feel the need to reinvent themselves and bring their A game in front of the audience. The key is to get some new and exciting spice to your work dynamics, and that’s where artists feel the hunger and craving to experiment with new stuff. Earlier, the motive was to always re-innovate yourself and show something different within the same area of expertise.

Well, now, especially in the last few years, the tables have turned. Just like being just a good batsman or a good bowler won’t help in cricket as you need to have a sharp brain and good fielding skills, it’s no different in the world of showbiz. Today, actors can also work on themself to be good singers or rappers. However, while the concept has been there for many years, very few have managed to create an impact that has successfully registered the projects in the minds and hearts of the audience constantly. So today here’s taking a quick look at a list of mainstream actors who also displayed their expertise and talent in the art form of singing.

Priyanka Chopra: Our very own Priyanka has been one of the finest representations of Indian actresses in western entertainment. While PeeCee has consistently been rated highly as an actress, one must note that she’s also a stunning singer. Tracks like ‘Exotic’, ft. Pitbull and “In My City” have garnered a lot of love, and no wonder there’s a long way to go for her.

Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood’s beloved Shahenshah has impressed us as an actor and superstar in numerous projects. However, not many know that he’s also created an impact with his husky voice and deep baritone in a few songs to which he lent his voice. The songs are “Say Shava Shava”, “Rang Barse”, and “Holi Khele Raghuveera”, among many others.

Shraddha Kapoor: The ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actress has climbed the ladder of higher success with every new project, and well, not just as an actor, he’s also managed to do well as a stunning and talented singer. The popular songs from her end where we find her voice are “Galliyan”, “Bezubaan Fir Se”, and “Sab Tera”.

Alia Bhatt: Well, hey folks, surprised with this name in the list? Well, we aren’t kidding when we say that if you check the credits of songs like “Samjhawan”, “Ikk Kudi”, and “Humsafar”, you will find her name in there. She’s already a sensational actress; she should sing more often.

Farhan Akhtar: Perhaps the most multifaceted and multi-talented personality in the entire list, Farhan Akhtar needs no introduction. Be it as an actor, director, singer, writer, and whatnot, you just name it, and you see him slaying that zone. Farhan has been the voice behind some of the most iconic songs of ‘Rock On’; to add more to it, he frequently goes on performance tours with his squad for rock shows and concerts all over the country and abroad. “Farhan Live” is viral; we aren’t surprised by even an iota.

Madhuri Dixit: Well, this is another name that might surprise you immensely. However, that’s true. Madhuri Dixit made her playback singing debut in 2013 with the film ‘Gulaab Gang’, and around 2020, she also released her first English single, aka ‘Candle’. So we genuinely feel she should do more of it, right?

Salman Khan: Well, is there anything Bhai can’t do? Apart from being the megastar he is, he’s also a singer and a painter. As far as singing is concerned, some of his trendy tracks are “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, “Jag Ghoomeya”, and “Hangover”.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Just like Farhan Akhtar, Ayushman Khurrana is another such name who’s also quite multi-talented. While we are well and truly aware of his fantastic acting potential, he’s also displayed his mettle as a singer with songs like “Pani Da Rang” and “Naah Goriye”, as well as the title track of his blockbuster film “Andhadhun”. Well, a pro in the true sense of the term, indeed.

Sonakshi Sinha: Last but certainly not least, we also have Sona on this list, and we genuinely can’t do without her here. She recorded her first track, “Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai”, in 2015, and since then, not many people know that she’s also performed in concerts.

Well, these instances and names are enough to validate the fact all the way more that once you become a celebrated personality in India, your loyal army of fans will go to any extent to show their support towards you to help you become anything that you want to become. The key is to adapt to changing times and always be ahead of your contemporaries. If your competition is known for 2 suitable forms of performing arts, there’s no harm in pushing oneself beyond regular limits to be good in 3 yourself, right folks? B-Town mates, are you listening?