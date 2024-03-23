Madgaon Express Review: The Movie Delivers Non-Stop Laughter

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is a rib-tickling rollercoaster ride that promises to keep you glued to your seats with its humor-packed narrative. With a stellar cast including Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Nora Fatehi, this film marks a successful directorial debut for Kemmu and a delightful addition to Excel Entertainment’s list.

The storyline revolves around the inseparable trio of Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), Ayush (Avinash Tiwary), and Dodo (Divyenndu Sharma), whose long-standing dream of a Goa trip gets a chance at realization when foreign return Pinku and Ayush decide to visit Mumbai. Dodo, the master of jugaad, seizes the opportunity but finds himself entangled in a series of hilarious mishaps, thanks to a bag mix-up at the railway station. What follows is comedic chaos involving cocaine, gangsters, and cops, all delivered with impeccable timing and wit.

Kunal Kemmu’s screenplay is a masterclass in humor, overflowing with funny one-liners and witty banters. Pratik Gandhi shines as Pinku, effortlessly transitioning from a simple Gujarati man to a fierce lion under the influence of cocaine. Divyenndu once again proves his comedic prowess, while Avinash Tiwary also delivers a commendable performance. The supporting cast, including Marathi stalwarts Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam, adds depth to the narrative, with Limaye’s portrayal of Mendoza and Kadam’s Kanchan Kombdi stealing every scene they’re in. Nora Fatehi’s cameo adds a dash of glamour to the proceedings.

Madgaon Express delivers entertainment. Kemmu’s directorial finesse, coupled with the stellar performances of the cast, ensures that the audience is in for a laughter-filled joyride from start to finish. In conclusion, Madgaon Express is a must-watch for anyone seeking a dose of laughter and entertainment. We at IWMBuzz.com give 3 out of 5 stars.