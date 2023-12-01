Picasso Review: Raja Chanda’s directorial is a spine-chilling watch

In the hush of the night, a phone rings—a macabre melody that reverberates with secrets waiting to be unveiled.

Imagine that wink, the kind that sends a quake down your crest!

Now, let that be the overture to Raja Chanda’s arcane masterpiece, “Picasso.”

A tale where every unanswered call contains a clue, and every stroke of uncertainty is daubed in hues of intrigue.

As the phone call echoes through the night, Shreya, a journalist with a yearning for the unknown, steps into a maze of mystery.

What if that call wasn’t random? What if it was the first note in a symmetry of revelations waiting to be uncovered?

That’s the paradox Chanda presents—an invitation to unwind the unforeseen.

Vikram Sen, a friend with a past entwined with forensic photography, shares a cryptic piece of news. But what if this news is a mere glimpse into a larger, more sinister tableau?

As you ponder, realize that you’re a co-conspirator in a thrilling plot yet to unfold.

And that’s what keeps you glued!

Coming to Chanda’s directorial brilliance…

It’s not just the plot twists or the atmospheric setting; it’s his ability to immerse the audience in a world where every phone call, every stroke of the brush, is a potential revelation

As the script by Arnab Bhaumik sets the stage, every word almost turns out to be a deliberate metaphor.

In short, your analytical gaze is what the director demands during the entire watch!

And Raja Chanda’s (the director himself) lyrical magic, becomes the heartbeat of this thriller.

The BGM almost synchronises with the tempo of your mind.

Picasso boasts of a talented ensemble cast; Tota Roy Choudhury, Saurav Das, Srijla Guha, Roja Paromita Dey, and Deboprasad Haldar. Choudhury’s magnetic on-screen presence, coupled with Das’s intense portrayal, lends a dynamic edge to the narrative. Guha brings a graceful touch, while Dey’s depth and Haldar’s finesse round out a cast that truly exalts the storytelling.

Raja Chanda transforms this thriller into an experience beyond the screen. The unanswered call, the shadowy streets of North Calcutta, and the suspenseful strokes on Picasso’s canvas, all leave you clung to your screens.

So, what are you waiting for?

Snag the comfiest spot on your sofa, round up the fam, and let the suspense unfold on Klikk TV. It’s not just a movie night; it’s an adventure waiting to happen.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the “Picasso” mystery party begin!

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.