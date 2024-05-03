Review of ‘Kasoombo’: A rousing tale of valour & sacrifice serving as a benchmark for Gujarati cinema

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Gujarati cinema has been peaking big time in the past year and a half. Usually known for their comic prowess, the industry has now produced two standout films that have caught the attention of the Hindi entertainment industry as well. Vash – a mind-bending thriller went on to have a Hindi remake, Shaitaan, where even that became a blockbuster. And the other film that has now been buzzing for a while is Kasoombo. After garnering immense critical acclaim when it was released in Gujarati a few months ago; the film is now set for a PAN India release by being dubbed in Hindi. Having had the chance to see the film beforehand, here’s what we thought about it.

At its core, Kasoombo is a rather simplistic but fascinatingly inspiring saga of a group of people (51 people), who identify as the Barots of Adipur village, who were up against the menace of Allauddin Khilji and his army of thousands and obviously faced insurmountable odds.

The Barot clan is brimming with valour, courage, and integrity, and the representation of the same is not subtle. Instead displayed through chest-thumping dialogues, a loud background score and a blend of machismo and fiery feminine energy – Kasoombo is doused with all the elements that make it a potboiler. The biggest challenge for any dubbed film has always been singular – does the emotion and the feeling of the original translate with authenticity? In this, fortunately, it does. The dubbing isn’t compromised to be just a literal translation and instead, there is actual effort taken to make sure it lands. Enough has been said about the scale, ambition and VFX that this ‘small’ Gujarati film presented but all of that isn’t enough to suffice how indeed a remarkable feat it is. Sure, the VFX is shoddy and visibly mediocre in some notable spots and sequences but the other shots that include aerial capturing, slo-mo built-ups and some combat sequences showcase some top-notch effects.

All this would have been immaterial if the heart and performances dwindled but as many know, they didn’t. The exhilarating energy is maintained throughout the film’s runtime courtesy of the huge ensemble cast, who are in top form. Adapting a book is always an arduous task especially one like this that has a plethora of information needing to be translated and justified. But director Vijaygiri Bava has meticulously weaves a screenplay that rises and rises with time passing by.

Kasoombo mainly struggles with its runtime where the first 80-odd minutes feel like a drag and verbose takes over which feels unnecessary. But once proceedings start gaining urgency, it gets better. The cinematography is top-notch and probably one of the most attractive things that make the film appear larger than life and by no means, anything less than a gigantic presentation with a huge scale.

Kasoombo might have its set of limitations but the aforementioned pointers and, most refreshingly, a more human and empathetic representation of Allauddin Khilji make up for it with flying colours. The film is indeed a huge benchmark for Gujarati cinema, and a historical period drama, with the right emotion and rousing execution has no reason not to transcend the language and make an impact with the Hindi-speaking and understanding audience too.