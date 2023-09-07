Vikram Rathore Roars In Jawan

Jawan is a predictably perfect roller-coaster ride. The jet-paced screenplay manages to keep the sub-plots knitted to the core- a powerful, enigmatic, dark, brooding, gut-wrenching action potboiler with contours of poignant political messaging.

There’s song, dance, never-seen-before nuancedly crafted fighting sequences and of course, the charismatic chameleon, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Vikam Rathore and Azad, double role enacted by SRK of father-son duo, light up the screen, with sheer power and perfection.

SRK steals the show from scene one. Atlee tries to pack a lot of punches in a short time, tossing viewers from one emotion to another in a jiffy, creating a complex yet satisfying viewing experience.

With near super-human strength and brutal combat skills, SRK exudes restrained intensity and a cockish panache much to the liking and whistling and hooting of the audiences.

Technically superlative, Atlee directs with dare in this challenging story which sends across powerful political messaging, using emotion and anger and delving on topics like farmer suicides and lack of medical infrastructure in the country.

SRK’s monologue urging people to choose wisely during voting hits the right chords, displaying the actor’s might in full.

Music is ordinary given Anirudh’s standards, supporting cast barely does much including Nayanthara, who kicks and whines when given a chance.

As usual, Vijay Sethupathi is effortless as Kali: intense, dark and devilish. Jawan is detailed in direction (the scene where Nayanthara’s eye movement is synced with SRK’s tick-tock is unbelievable), multi-layered, special mention of editor Ruben and cinematographer GK Vishnu for enlivening the screen experience with sheer brilliance.

Jawan is meant and made to entertain, which it does. It is about avenging the wronged and meting out punishment to the evil men with gore galore; kick, cut, chop chop.

Jawan is all about enjoying a fine artist named SRK, a blessing to Indian cinema, kill for justice (in ishstyle and swagger) and audience’s delight for Box Office burn. Jawan is a labour of love and deserves all the accolades of the world.

Here comes another 500 crores.

PS: Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt cameos are surprisingly delectable, and yes, Atlee can shake a leg too.