6th Proposal Anniversary of Nick-Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 42 on Thursday, July 18, has shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing her gratitude to her husband, Nick Jonas, for making her birthday special despite being physically apart. The actress, currently filming her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia, thanked Nick for his thoughtful gestures, which included a Dosa truck for the crew.

In her Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas.” She also mentioned how the birthday food had been enjoyed by everyone working with her.

Nick Jonas, who is smitten with his wife, reciprocated with a romantic Instagram post of his own. Sharing a photo of himself holding hands with Priyanka (whose face is not visible), he wrote, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me six years ago today. Thank you for saying yes.” Today marks the couple’s 6th proposal anniversary.

The post is a sweet reminder of the couple’s love story, which began six years ago when Nick proposed to Priyanka. Despite their busy schedules and time apart, their love for each other only seems to grow stronger. Priyanka’s birthday surprise and Nick’s romantic post are a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other.

The couple, who share a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, have been praised for their strong relationship and supportive partnership. As they celebrate another milestone, fans and well-wishers send them love and best wishes. Priyanka and Nick’s love story inspires many, and their commitment to each other is a reminder that true love can conquer all. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventure for Priyanka and Nick!