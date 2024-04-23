Aamir Khan launches ‘Papa Kehte Hain 2.0’ song from ‘Srikanth’ along with Rajkummar Rao

Taking things a notch higher, the second song from ‘Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’- ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ was launched in a grand and unique way in Mumbai.

The song was performed live by a visually impaired band in the presence of the OG star of the song Aamir Khan along with the incredible cast Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, music maestro Udit Narayan, and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The audience gave a standing ovation Members of a visually impaired band performed ‘Papa Kehte Hai’, along with the iconic song of Aamir Khan’s Ae Mere Humsafar.

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Udit Narayan joined the live chorus as well creating a truly heartwarming moment. This live performance from the band and stars was lauded and cheered for by the crowd and left everyone very impressed.

Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 is sung by Udit Narayan, music has been recreated by Aditya Dev, while the original music is given by Anand Milind. The lyrics of the song are written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.