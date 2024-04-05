Movies | News

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) didn’t just become a huge success but has gone on to stand the test of time and become a cult. Dialogues, scenes and an array of one-liners from the film continue to be a part of meme culture and everyone’s conversation in every possible way.

However, back in 2011, when the film was set to be up for release soon, there were several doubts from naysayers which might be a surprise to many right now.

Abhay Deol, who played the role of Kabir in the film recently revealed some surprising anecdotes related to the film in an interview with BBC Hindi.

During the production of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, many individuals in the film industry were inquiring about the presence of a villain, questioning the absence of one. They were puzzled about the concept of inner conflict and whether audiences would be interested in watching Hrithik Roshan’s inner struggle.

It was suggested that despite receiving favorable packaging, the film had the potential to succeed despite the doubters. It was noted that the film stood out for its freshness, featuring actors of this caliber, the type of film it was, and the budget it had. However, there wasn’t much confidence within the film industry regarding its success.

All this feels entirely different as a conversation now where Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is now a film for ages.

Coming to Deol, he was last seen in the critically acclaimed series, Trial By Fire on Netflix.