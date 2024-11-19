Abhishek Bachchan Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Abhishek Bachchan made his father, Amitabh Bachchan, emotional by highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of parenthood. The father-son duo shared a candid moment on the show as Abhishek praised Amitabh’s dedication to his family.

Abhishek started by expressing hesitation, noting he wasn’t sure if he should share what was on his mind and hoped it wouldn’t be misunderstood. He then pointed out a striking detail about his father’s work ethic. He shared that while they were shooting for the episode at 10 pm, Amitabh would be out of the house working by 6:30 am the next morning, ensuring the household runs smoothly and that his children would get up at 8:30-9 am for their work.

He emphasized how such efforts by fathers often go unnoticed. “No one really talks about what a father does for their children,” Abhishek remarked, drawing attention to the sacrifices made by Amitabh over the years. His words moved the veteran actor, who became visibly emotional during the heartfelt acknowledgment.

This moment resonated with the audience, offering a glimpse into the close bond shared by the Bachchan family. Abhishek’s comments also highlighted a broader societal message about appreciating the unspoken contributions of fathers in their children’s lives.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has often spoken about his love for his family, acknowledged his son’s words with gratitude. The moment was a reminder of the personal stories that often unfold on platforms like Kaun Banega Crorepati, connecting audiences with the human side of iconic figures.

His heartfelt gesture underscored the respect and admiration he holds for his father, making the episode memorable for viewers and fans alike.