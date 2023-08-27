Adah Sharma reacts to rumours of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Mumbai

Actress Adah Sharma has broken her silence regarding recent reports suggesting that she is purchasing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra. This apartment holds historical significance as it was the place where the beloved actor resided before his untimely demise in 2020.

Earlier, a paparazzo had sparked the rumours by claiming that Adah was in the process of acquiring the flat. Subsequently, a media portal even reported that Adah’s team had confirmed the news. However, on a recent encounter with the media, Adah addressed the speculation briefly, stating that she would share any updates with the media first. She remarked, “Phele jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karunga, agar kuch hai toh.”

This development comes after reports in December 2022 suggested that tenants were not keen on renting Sushant’s sea-facing flat. Real-estate agent Rafique Merchant had disclosed that potential buyers were displaying more interest in the property than renters. The fate of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former residence continues to be a topic of intrigue among both the media and the public.

About Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, a versatile actress with a diverse filmography, has left her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She made her debut in the Bollywood horror film “1920” and later appeared in notable projects like “Hasee Toh Phasee” and “Commando 2.” Adah also ventured into Telugu cinema with the critically acclaimed “Kshanam” and continues to impress audiences with her unique roles, such as in the ZEE5 original film “Man to Man.” Her ability to seamlessly transition between different film industries underscores her versatility and promise in the world of entertainment.