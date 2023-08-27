Movies | News

Adah Sharma reacts to rumours of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Mumbai

Adah Sharma has broken her silence regarding recent reports suggesting that she is purchasing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 18:35:38
Adah Sharma reacts to rumours of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Mumbai 846305

Actress Adah Sharma has broken her silence regarding recent reports suggesting that she is purchasing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra. This apartment holds historical significance as it was the place where the beloved actor resided before his untimely demise in 2020.

Earlier, a paparazzo had sparked the rumours by claiming that Adah was in the process of acquiring the flat. Subsequently, a media portal even reported that Adah’s team had confirmed the news. However, on a recent encounter with the media, Adah addressed the speculation briefly, stating that she would share any updates with the media first. She remarked, “Phele jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karunga, agar kuch hai toh.”

This development comes after reports in December 2022 suggested that tenants were not keen on renting Sushant’s sea-facing flat. Real-estate agent Rafique Merchant had disclosed that potential buyers were displaying more interest in the property than renters. The fate of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former residence continues to be a topic of intrigue among both the media and the public.

About Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma, a versatile actress with a diverse filmography, has left her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She made her debut in the Bollywood horror film “1920” and later appeared in notable projects like “Hasee Toh Phasee” and “Commando 2.” Adah also ventured into Telugu cinema with the critically acclaimed “Kshanam” and continues to impress audiences with her unique roles, such as in the ZEE5 original film “Man to Man.” Her ability to seamlessly transition between different film industries underscores her versatility and promise in the world of entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box
Related Post
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy' and others 845822
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy’ and others
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out 841150
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out
NCB Not Challenging Rhea Chakraborty's Bail in Drugs Case Tied to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death 835282
NCB Not Challenging Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail in Drugs Case Tied to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life 833300
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life
Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film 831337
Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput's dream to life with 'Chandu Champion', read 826610
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream to life with ‘Chandu Champion’, read
Latest Stories
Take the ultimate airport fashion cue from TMKOC star Raj Anadkat, see pic 846224
Take the ultimate airport fashion cue from TMKOC star Raj Anadkat, see pic
Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Yash-Radhika Pandit’s Onam celebrations, see pics 846329
Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Yash-Radhika Pandit’s Onam celebrations, see pics
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal's best actor win at National Film Awards 846314
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal’s best actor win at National Film Awards
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read 846301
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read
Hina Khan’s ‘dil se Kashmiri’ moment by the Dal Lake looks magical, see pic 846198
Hina Khan’s ‘dil se Kashmiri’ moment by the Dal Lake looks magical, see pic
Read Latest News