Om Raut’s much beleaguered take on Ramayan , Adipurush which got a lot of flak for its shoddy VFX in the first trailer that came out some months ago, is all set kick off a new bout of promotion on Ram Navami which is on March 30 this year.

While the exact plans are being kept under wraps, sources reveal that the new promotional phase leading up to the film’s release on June 16, will mainly involve Prabhas and Kriti Sanon who play Rama and Sita.

They are likely to fly to Ayodhya on Rama Navmi to resume the film’s promotional campaign which came to grinding halt after the first trailer and the subsequent postponement of release.

A source in the know informs, “The Adipurish producer T Series will spare no pains to ensure that the audiences’ faith in Adipurush is restored before it releases worldwide on June 16.”