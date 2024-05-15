Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’ to have an exclusive sneak-peek at the Cannes Film Festival

It is indeed a very proud moment for Hindi cinema, the Bharat Pavilion at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival is set to present an exclusive preview of the romantic musical thriller, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in leading roles. This exclusive screening, reserved solely for Cannes attendees, is scheduled for May 17th.

Helmed by director Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is touted to captivate audiences with its narrative, spanning 23 years and delving into the intricacies of mature love. From 2000 to 2023, the film explores themes of enduring companionship and unwavering devotion, taking viewers on a poignant journey through the complexities of romantic relationships.

Producer Shreyansh Hirawat of NH Studioz will be in attendance for the exclusive preview, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the film.

The musical score for the film is composed by the Oscar-winning M. M. Keeravani, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling.

Hirawat expressed his excitement about showcasing a preview of “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” exclusively at the Bharat Pavilion for Cannes delegates. He mentioned that while he would be attending the Cannes film market with their upcoming lineup of films, he looked forward to witnessing the reaction from film enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Sangeeta Ahir, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5.