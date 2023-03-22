Actor Ajoy Chakraborty who was last seen in Chhichhore, Super 30, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, The Zoya Factor will be a part of the cast of Taapsee Pannu starrer film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

Haseen Dillruba was a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel of Hasseen Dillruba.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear of Ajoy Chakraborty playing a part in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Ajoy is presently shooting for the film.”

We buzzed Ajoy but did not get revert.

