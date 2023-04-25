ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt buys 37.8 crores flat in Bandra's Pali Hill, deets inside

Know the latest about Alia Bhatt and what's currently happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 Apr,2023 14:06:49
Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and successful actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in B-Town and well, slowly and steadily, she’s completed a decade in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing exceptional work for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end on social media platforms becomes viral in no time. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and well, that’s exactly why she gets unconditional love and support from fans.

Know more about the details of the flat that Alia Bhatt bought for herself:

So, what’s the latest update and buzz about Alia Bhatt ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, Alia Bhatt has bought a 37.8 crores apartment in the posh Pali Hill of Bandra, Mumbai. The apartment is reportedly spread over an area of 2497 sq ft. It is located on the sixth floor of the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited at Nargis Dutt Road was registered in the name of Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. The buyer also received two parking lot facilities with this apartment.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Alia Bhatt and we wish her a lovely time going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

