Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress made her debut long back in the year 2012 with ‘Student Of The Year’ and well, ever since then, things have been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. From doing good quality work that fetched her critical acclaim to eventually being a part of things and projects that have enhanced her stardom and popularity all the way more as a star, Alia Bhatt has certainly come a long way forward in her career and for real. Today, she’s happily married and in a beautiful state personally and professionally and well, we totally love it for real, don’t we?

While more often than not, Alia Bhatt shares happy stuff on her social media handle, this time, it’s a different situation. She took to social media to complain about how the paparazzi of a certain media house have went ahead to the extent of invading her privacy. Soon, even the likes of Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor joined her to extend their support to her. See below folks –

