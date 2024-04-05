Movies | News

While Kangana's comments drew mixed reactions among the general audience, Leone has opened up about this ongoing judgement and all the struggles she continues to face despite a career that spans over 12 years.

After announcing her arrival in politics, actor Kangana Ranaut has been on a spree and just when she would be just an actor – she is once again making statements that spark conversation and controversies. A while ago, she referred to Urmila Matondkar as a ‘softcore porn’ actress and now, during a summit, Ranaut tried to justify her remark by saying that no other country treats porn stars with as much respect as our country does…they can ask Sunny Leone.

She mentioned that being human, it was only natural for her to be affected by people judging her negatively. However, she believed that the strong support system around her, including her family, career, and the people surrounding her, protected her and maintained her emotional well-being. She expressed feeling fortunate and content with her current emotional state.

She also added that as of now, she is currently in a positive emotional state on both her personal and professional front, and only focuses on the positive influences in her life. She concluded by saying she feels fortunate at this point in her life with the way her life is turning out to be and also her career growth.

On the professional front, Leone has a huge chunk of projects lined up ahead which include films in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. She also stars in the critically acclaimed film, Kennedy, that is directed by Anurag Kashyap.