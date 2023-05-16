Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Are In Trouble For Not Wearing Helmet

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are one of the most famous stars in B-town. After they were spotted riding on a bike, netizens complaint about their carelessness during their ride as they didn't wear a helmet

Actors have always been grabbing the attention of the netizens. Sometimes it is the glamour and style, while other times, it is about their lifestyle. And now the biggies of B-town Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are the target of the audience for a very fair and valid reason. Read more to find out the whole matter.

Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Without Helmet.

Yesterday Shahanshah of Bollywood was snapped on the streets of Mumbai on a bike. The actor wanted to reach his workplace on time, but due to heavy traffic, it was impossible, so he asked for a lift from a random guy. The actor also thanked him in his caption, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner.”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma got inspired by Big B, and she was captured by the paparazzi this morning. She didn’t use a helmet, just like Amitabh Bachchan.

Upset with the viral pictures, netizens called out the negligence of both the stars and tagged the Mumbai Police in a tweet. Replying to the complaint, Mumbai police responded with a tweet, “We have shared this with traffic branch. ”

