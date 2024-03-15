Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized in Kokilaben Hospital, read details

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, sparking concerns among his fans and well-wishers. While the details surrounding his health condition remain undisclosed, reports from Navbharat Times have suggested that Amitabh underwent an angioplasty procedure on his leg to address a clot. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this development.

The news of Amitabh’s hospitalization emerged just hours after the megastar shared a cryptic message on social media, leaving many to speculate about his well-being. In his recent post, he expressed gratitude. Amitabh, often referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has been a towering figure in the Indian film industry for decades. With a career spanning over five decades, he has mesmerized audiences with his unparalleled acting prowess and iconic screen presence.

Over the years, he has faced various health challenges with courage and determination, emerging stronger each time. As news of his hospitalization spreads, fans and colleagues alike are sending their prayers and best wishes for his speedy recovery. While the specifics of his current health condition remain undisclosed, fans are anxiously awaiting updates and hoping for positive news regarding Amitabh’s recovery.

