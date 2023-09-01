Anees Bazmee's directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports]

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and renowned director Anees Bazmee had joined forces for an action-comedy film. This exciting project had also cast Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with plans for production to kick off in August of this year. However, recent developments suggest a shift in the much-anticipated partnership.

However, as per reports, Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have decided to part ways on this venture due to “creative differences” that surfaced during the pre-production phase. Consequently, the film has been put on hold for the time being, with further decisions regarding its future course yet to be determined.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna recently opted out of a project alongside Nithiin, directed by Venky Kudumula. As the rumour mill suggests, the actress opted out of the movie to prioritise the Hindi film that she signed up for alongside Shahid Kapoor.

However, clarifying whether she opted out from Nithiin’s movie to sign for Shahid Kapoor’s movie, she said, “This was confirmed by anyone? But because it’s about me.. I can say it’s not true.” As quoted by Pink Villa.

Nevertheless, Rashmika Mandanna remains fully committed to her ongoing projects. She is currently deeply engaged in her role in “Pushpa 2,” a highly anticipated film directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun. With “Animal” and “Pushpa 2” in her repertoire, Rashmika Mandanna continues to make her mark in the industry through her involvement in two major pan-Indian films.

Rashmika’s breakthrough came with the Kannada film “Kirik Party” in 2016, where she captivated audiences with her charm and acting prowess. Her ability to portray diverse roles with authenticity and grace quickly earned her recognition and a dedicated fan base. Rashmika later ventured into the Telugu and Tamil film industries, where she continued to shine in both commercial and critically acclaimed films.