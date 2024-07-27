As Dhanush’s second directorial, ‘Raayan’ releases, the team gets together to celebrate

Actor and filmmaker Dhanush has been on a roll lately where he has had multiple releases but one of the most anticipated ones was the arrival of Raayan. The film is now Dhanush’s second directorial film where his first one, Pa Paandi that was released back in 2017 received immense critical acclaim and was a box office success.

Raayan showcases the story of a man called Raayan, a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai, who hunts down the gangs who had ruined his family earlier.

The film has received some mixed reviews but it has managed to create a roar on the box office even though it has been only one day since release. And to celebrate this special day, the team of the film indeed got together which included Dhanush and actor Prakash Raj, as they were all smiles and were happy. Posting about the same, Prakash Raj captioned it saying, “Team #Raayan….the joy when your work is loved..bliss. Thank you audience Dear @dhanushkraja thank you for making this happen.. keep entertaining”-

For the uninitiated, Raayan released yesterday and managed to have a roaring start as it went on to earn Rs 12.5 cr, where the film is also on track to over Rs 40 cr over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Dhanush’s Captain Miller marked its release and went on to become the second-highest grossing Tamil film of this year so far.