Atlee’s A-6: Salman Khan No Longer Part of the Project? Allu Arjun in Talks

Director Atlee, known for his blockbuster films, was reportedly set to collaborate with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for an ambitious project tentatively titled A-6, marking Atlee’s sixth directorial venture. However, recent reports suggest that Salman Khan might no longer be a part of the film due to budget constraints.

According to sources, Atlee has completed the script, but the budget has exceeded initial expectations. Originally planned as a ₹300 crore project, the film’s cost has now skyrocketed to nearly ₹400 crore. This unexpected surge in budget has reportedly made the producers skeptical about investing such a massive amount, especially given Salman Khan’s recent box office performances, which haven’t been as strong as expected.

Sun Pictures, the production house backing A-6, is now reconsidering its lead casting. The latest buzz suggests that they have moved away from the idea of having Salman Khan headlining the film and are instead in talks with South Indian superstar Allu Arjun. Given Allu Arjun’s massive pan-India appeal and recent successes, the makers believe he could be a more commercially viable choice for the project.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for a grand Eid 2025 release with Sikandar, which is expected to be one of his biggest films. Atlee, meanwhile, recently produced Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2 – The Rule, which has taken the box office by storm. If the collaboration between Atlee and Allu Arjun materializes, it could result in yet another pan-India blockbuster.