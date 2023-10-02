Ayalaan Teaser gets a release date, Rakul Preet Singh shares details

Story Outline:

“Ayalaan” is known for its cutting-edge CGI, promising a visually stunning experience.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, led by Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, adding to its appeal.

AR Rahman’s musical prowess is set to enhance the film with a captivating soundtrack, elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Sivakarthikeyan’s highly anticipated upcoming release is “Ayalaan,” a groundbreaking science fiction film set to capture the hearts of audiences across India. Directed by the renowned KS Ravi Kumar, the film stars the ever-charming Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Initially scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release, the film’s debut had to be postponed to Sankranti 2024 due to delays in the extensive CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) work required.

Exciting news is now buzzing in the Kollywood film circles as it has been officially confirmed that the teaser for “Ayalaan” will be unveiled on the 6th of October. This revelation comes directly from Rakul Preet Singh herself, who shared the release date on her Instagram stories. The film has generated significant anticipation among audiences, thanks to earlier statements by the makers indicating that “Ayalaan” boasts one of the highest numbers of CGI shots ever seen in an Indian movie.

Speculations have arisen that “Ayalaan” may follow in the footsteps of Hrithik Roshan’s beloved film, “Koi Mil Gaya,” which adds to the intrigue surrounding the project, as mentioned in reports by 123 Telugu. Notably, the movie also features a talented ensemble cast including Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and the comedic genius Yogi Babu. The production of this prestigious venture is being overseen by Kotapadi J Rajesh, with KJR Studios providing the financial backing. And to top it all off, the musical maestro AR Rahman is set to work his magic, creating the enchanting tunes for this highly anticipated cinematic masterpiece.