Movies | News

Ayalaan Teaser gets a release date, Rakul Preet Singh shares details

Exciting news is now buzzing in the Kollywood film circles as it has been officially confirmed that the teaser for "Ayalaan" will be unveiled on the 6th of October. This revelation comes directly from Rakul Preet Singh herself, who shared the release date on her Instagram stories.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023 21:00:39
Ayalaan Teaser gets a release date, Rakul Preet Singh shares details 857564
  • Story Outline:
  • “Ayalaan” is known for its cutting-edge CGI, promising a visually stunning experience.
  • The film boasts a star-studded cast, led by Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, adding to its appeal.
  • AR Rahman’s musical prowess is set to enhance the film with a captivating soundtrack, elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Sivakarthikeyan’s highly anticipated upcoming release is “Ayalaan,” a groundbreaking science fiction film set to capture the hearts of audiences across India. Directed by the renowned KS Ravi Kumar, the film stars the ever-charming Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Initially scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release, the film’s debut had to be postponed to Sankranti 2024 due to delays in the extensive CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) work required.

Exciting news is now buzzing in the Kollywood film circles as it has been officially confirmed that the teaser for “Ayalaan” will be unveiled on the 6th of October. This revelation comes directly from Rakul Preet Singh herself, who shared the release date on her Instagram stories. The film has generated significant anticipation among audiences, thanks to earlier statements by the makers indicating that “Ayalaan” boasts one of the highest numbers of CGI shots ever seen in an Indian movie.

Ayalaan Teaser gets a release date, Rakul Preet Singh shares details 857565

Speculations have arisen that “Ayalaan” may follow in the footsteps of Hrithik Roshan’s beloved film, “Koi Mil Gaya,” which adds to the intrigue surrounding the project, as mentioned in reports by 123 Telugu. Notably, the movie also features a talented ensemble cast including Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and the comedic genius Yogi Babu. The production of this prestigious venture is being overseen by Kotapadi J Rajesh, with KJR Studios providing the financial backing. And to top it all off, the musical maestro AR Rahman is set to work his magic, creating the enchanting tunes for this highly anticipated cinematic masterpiece.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos] 856244
Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos]
Rakul Preet Singh, Coffee and Cuteness Overload: Must-See 857330
Rakul Preet Singh, Coffee and Cuteness Overload: Must-See
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide 857138
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace 856817
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’ 856516
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos] 856098
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia show you how [Photos]

Latest Stories

A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets 857501
A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets
Congratulations! Raees actress Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Khan are now married, Watch video 857513
Congratulations! Raees actress Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Khan are now married, Watch video
Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video] 857460
Barsaatein BTS: Shivangi Joshi and cast groove with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Kusha Kapila [Video]
From Italy to Maldives: Get some vacation goals from Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Sonakshi Sinha [Photos] 857454
From Italy to Maldives: Get some vacation goals from Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Sonakshi Sinha [Photos]
Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj 857497
Akshay Kumar’s #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj
Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
Read Latest News