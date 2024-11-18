‘Baaghi 4’ Begins: Tiger Shroff Goes Darker & More Brutal Than Ever

Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-anticipated action film, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, is set to release on September 5, 2025. The announcement was made along with the unveiling of a new poster that teases Tiger Shroff in an intense and striking avatar.

The film is directed by A. Harsha, known for previous works like Bajrangi and Veda, and promises to deliver high-octane action scenes. The Baaghi series has become a significant franchise, garnering over ₹500 crore globally at the box office. With this fourth installment, it aims to take the action genre to a new level, adding a grittier, more intense edge to the series.

Tiger Shroff continues his association with the franchise, marking his fourth consecutive appearance in the series. This makes him one of the youngest actors to lead a major Bollywood franchise through multiple films, demonstrating his prowess in action roles.

The new poster, which was released with the date announcement, features Tiger Shroff in a fierce look that hints at the film’s dark undertones. It shows Tiger sitting on a toilet commode, with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. He holds a battle of alcohol in one hand and a bloodied machete in the other, with blood spatters and lifeless bodies all around him. The film’s logo also covered in blood reinforces the theme they are going for this time around.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is expected to feature gripping stunts and action sequences that align with the franchise’s established reputation.

Fans of the action genre and the Baaghi series can anticipate an adrenaline-packed experience when the film hits theaters in September 2025.