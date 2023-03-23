Bengali superstar Jeet is all set to take the Hindi market by storm with ‘Chengiz’ produced by Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA Films. The film captures and chronicles the journey of ‘Chengiz’ an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

The high-octane, high-energy action entertainer is the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and will hit theatre screens simultaneously with its original Bengali version. Starring Jeet in and as Chengiz, the film also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles and revolves around the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 70’s to the mid-90’s.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023. Check the teaser of the movie!