Deewaniyat Upcoming Twist: Dev comes home with Jeet’s dead body; Dev blamed for the death

Deewaniyat the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen heartbreaking drama with the perfect love story of Jeet Malik (Navneet Malik) and Mannat Chaudhary (Kritika Singh Yadav) not able to sustain the hardships of mankind. Their love faced a lot of detest and rebellion, and they overcame them with courage and determination. Jeet and Mannat were determined to unite and this paved the way for their marriage preparations. However, cruelty yet again cast an evil spell on them and the tragedy happened to Jeet.

The upcoming episode will see dramatic scenes with Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) bringing the dead body of his elder brother Jeet. This will create a shockwave, with the happy ambience of the wedding premise suddenly turning into one of mourning. Mannat will break down and will get uncontrollable. Meanwhile, Rudra will wait for that big opportunity where he can pounce into action and ask for Mannat in marriage. Hell will break loose when Jaydeep Malik will blame Dev for the death of Jeet. As we know, Jeet has always been the apple of his family’s eyes, while Dev has been the good-for-nothing. Jaydeep will order Dev to not be present for the last rites of his brother. There will be pathetic scenes of Dev begging to see his brother one last time, and be part of the last rites.

How will Dev end up marrying Mannat?

