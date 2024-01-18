Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Jeet gets a makeover

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen enticing drama where Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) has gotten to know Jarnail’s involvement in Naina getting kidnapped. He wants to find a job for himself at the Atwal house. However, Sartaj initially declined saying that this will give more problems to Heer (Tanisha Mehta). However, Sartaj learnt that Jeet is none other than his own son. Sartaj got really happy and he had an idea in mind.

The coming episode will see Jeet having a makeover of sorts. The simpleton Jhat will now be suited, with a sophisticated look. Jeet will brought into the Atwal house by Sartaj. Sartaj will announce that Jeet will be their business manager. Rajvinder will want to rebel but Sartaj will give no space for it.

Heer will not like the fact that Jeet is in the Atwal house. She will want to dissuade him, but Jeet will find reasons to escape from her advice. Jeet’s intention in getting into the house is to protect and shield Heer from any danger inside the house.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 58 17th January Written Episode Update

Sartaj learnt that Jeet was his illegitimate son born to the girl he loved outside marriage. He hid the truth from him though.

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.