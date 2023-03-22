Rajkummar Rao is more excited about Bheed than most of his earlier films. “It is certainly one of my most special films. The reason is the subject and the way Anubhav sir(Sinha) has executed the idea and the film being black and white makes it even more special. The film is very real in nature and got some of the finest actors of our country.”

Raj relished the process of being directed by Anubhav Sinha. “It was such a fabulous experience. He is very brave and I am very proud to call him a dear friend. He is one of the finest directors I’ve worked with. He is so clear in his vision and he makes you feel so comfortable on set. His sets are so much fun. He invests a lot of time in writing which I feel is one of the most important aspects of film making and he is the only director I’ve worked with who reads his script everyday before starting his day on set. I can’t wait to work with him again soon.”

As an actor of substance it is important for Raj to be part of films that address social issues. “It’s always great as an artist, if you can also initiate a conversation about some of our social problems and make people aware about some of the issues we face as a society. I want to be a responsible actor where I entertain my audiences through some engaging stories but also do something for the society through my work and otherwise.

Although the cinema industry is going through an unprecedented crisis Raj feels people will come to see Bheed in the movie theatres. “They will go for an important and engaging story, Anubhav Sinha and a great ensemble cast. I believe word of mouth is the biggest PR strategy these days. If your film is good it will find its audience

In his OTT debut Monica My Darling Raj played a shady opportunist. He says he enjoys playing both good and grey characters. “I like playing everything. That’s the fun of being an actor when you don’t get typecast and keep exploring new characters with every film. I would love to continue playing varied characters in all my films.”

What makes Raj such a fearless actor? “I just go with my gut feeling without calculating too much. I’m not here for any other reason apart from just doing really good work. I want to be a part of films which I can be proud of myself and make my country proud on an international platform as well.”

In last year’s Badhaai Do Raj fearlessly played a gay character, “ Badhaai Do is something I am very very proud of. I got so much of love for Badhaai Do. I’ll always be grateful to Harshavardhan Kulkarni, my director and a dear friend for giving me Shardul. I can’t comment on other actors, Each to his own, I love playing challenging characters and want to grow as an actor with every film.”

After Bheed Raj has an impressive lineup of projects. “Next is Guns & Gulaabs my first Netflix series with the most amazing Raj and DK then there is SRI which am very excited about as well with Tushar Hiranandani, it’s a biopic of a Visually Impaired boy named Srikanth Bolla and currently am shooting for this beautiful film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor directed by Sharan Sharma for Dharma Productions.Right now I am very excited about Bheed. This is my first film with the extraordinary Anubhav Sinha.It is also my first black-and-white film.”