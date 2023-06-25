Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan is one of the most amazing and incredible actors that we have had in the Indian entertainment industry. For the longest time, Kamal Haasan has been a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment industry. Be it with his expectational work in the South regional entertainment industry or B-Town, Kamal Haasan has ensured that he makes his presence felt everywhere and for real. His fans and admirers love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that he does from his end manages to make people happy all the time.

Let’s find out the latest big update involving Kamal Haasan ladies and gentlemen:

For quite some time, there was a buzz about Kamal Haasan apparently joining the cast of Project K movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Well finally, it has turned out to be true after an official announcement. Check out here –

Given the fact that Kamal Haasan is indeed one of the finest and most incredible actors that we have ever had in this country, we can certainly say that it will be super amazing and exciting to see this legend share the screen with all these actors.

Given the fact that Kamal Haasan is indeed one of the finest and most incredible actors that we have ever had in this country, we can certainly say that it will be super amazing and exciting to see this legend share the screen with all these actors.