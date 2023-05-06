ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside

Know more about the new official release date of Jawan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, which is directed by Atlee. The movie was in buzz for postponement for quite some time and it is confirmed now.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 May,2023 18:14:47
Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside

Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is someone who truly needs no introduction. The man has been winning hearts of the masses for the longest time with his presence and we truly love him wholeheartedly. His fans and admirers shower him with all the time and that’s what we always expect whenever it is a Shah Rukh Khan release. After the gigantic success of Pathaan movie, fans are now eagerly waiting for Jawan movie to release in cinemas.

Know more about the official new release date of Jawan movie:

For quite a long time, the speculations were rife about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan getting postponed. Several media platforms have already reported the same. Well, finally, we have clarity on the same. Finally, Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to confirm the update to one and all that the movie has been officially postponed. The new release date of the movie is 7th September 2023. The news update has made all fans immensely sad as they were all looking forward to something special from King Khan very soon in June.

Work Front:

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki releasing alongside Taapsee Pannu which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets angry at fan for trying to forcibly click selfie, see video
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets angry at fan for trying to forcibly click selfie, see video
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside
Bollywood, Ageism: No Country For Old Women
Bollywood, Ageism: No Country For Old Women
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Latest Stories
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Ashi Singh’s most candid moments from Meet sets, see pics
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here
Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Black Sheer Top, Anita Hassanandani And Vishal Singh Feel The Heat
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Black Sheer Top, Anita Hassanandani And Vishal Singh Feel The Heat
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Read Latest News