Big News: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan officially postponed, deets inside

Know more about the new official release date of Jawan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, which is directed by Atlee. The movie was in buzz for postponement for quite some time and it is confirmed now.

Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is someone who truly needs no introduction. The man has been winning hearts of the masses for the longest time with his presence and we truly love him wholeheartedly. His fans and admirers shower him with all the time and that’s what we always expect whenever it is a Shah Rukh Khan release. After the gigantic success of Pathaan movie, fans are now eagerly waiting for Jawan movie to release in cinemas.

Know more about the official new release date of Jawan movie:

For quite a long time, the speculations were rife about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan getting postponed. Several media platforms have already reported the same. Well, finally, we have clarity on the same. Finally, Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to confirm the update to one and all that the movie has been officially postponed. The new release date of the movie is 7th September 2023. The news update has made all fans immensely sad as they were all looking forward to something special from King Khan very soon in June.

Work Front:

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki releasing alongside Taapsee Pannu which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com