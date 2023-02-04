Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most respected and biggest superstars that we have in the country. He’s quite literally a sensation in the South regional entertainment industry for real and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he does manages to get a lot of love and affection from the masses. He’s been quite literally in red hot form for the longest time and that’s why, he’s well and truly hailed as the superstar of the ‘masses’. His swag is unprecedented and no wonder, it is beyond comparison in the true sense of the term.

Off-late, fans have heard a lot of exciting stuff regarding #Thalapathy67 and well, that’s quite natural indeed. Well, guess what? The movie has finally got a title and the title poster is finally out. As per social media buzz and reports in Bollywood Hungama, #Thalapathy67 has been titled ‘Leo’. Check out the first poster below –

