ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting post his political debut, say reports

Thalapathy Vijay, the south’s superstar, has been making headlines with speculations and excitement surrounding his much-anticipated political entry. The anticipation reached a fever pitch as Vijay recently met with members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) at his office in Panaiyur, Chennai on July 11.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 12:45:43
Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting post his political debut, say reports 832953

Thalapathy Vijay, the south’s superstar, has been making headlines with speculations and excitement surrounding his much-anticipated political entry. The anticipation reached a fever pitch as Vijay recently met with members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) at his office in Panaiyur, Chennai on July 11. This meeting has further fueled the discussions about his political debut. There are rumors circulating that Vijay is planning to undertake a padayatra (foot march) across Tamil Nadu prior to the release of his upcoming film, ‘Leo’. However, an official announcement regarding this potential padayatra is yet to be made, keeping fans and political observers eagerly waiting for more updates on Vijay’s political aspirations.

For the unversed, Vijay felicitated the toppers of Class 10 and 12 from all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the month of June. Since then, speculations regarding his political entry have continued to gain momentum. On July 11, Vijay arrived at his residence in Panaiyur for a meeting with his members from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. According to a report in India Today, it is being speculated that the actor has plans to embark on a padayatra (foot march) across Tamil Nadu prior to the release of his upcoming film, ‘Leo’. Several reports suggest that Vijay may potentially take a break from films or even step away from the industry altogether for a period of three years once he ventures into politics. Currently, he is scheduled to begin shooting for his untitled project with director Venkat Prabhu from November. After completing this film, it is likely that he will shift his focus entirely towards his political aspirations.

While rumors and speculations continue to swirl around Vijay’s political aspirations, an official announcement from the actor himself is still awaited. Earlier, India Today had reported that Vijay is expected to launch his own political party in 2024 and potentially contest in the elections in 2026, as mentioned in a report by India Today

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Movie Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran sustains injury during shoot, Thalapathy Vijay in legal trouble 820332
Movie Buzz: Prithviraj Sukumaran sustains injury during shoot, Thalapathy Vijay in legal trouble
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics? 818535
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay at his absolute best 818519
Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay at his absolute best
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu 809136
#Thalapathy68 Update: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie to be directed by Venkat Prabhu
Big News: Thalapathy Vijay joins Instagram, fans can't keep calm 792965
Big News: Thalapathy Vijay joins Instagram, fans can’t keep calm
Big News: Thalapathy Vijay's #Thalapathy67 gets titled 'Leo', all details inside 767297
Big News: Thalapathy Vijay’s #Thalapathy67 gets titled ‘Leo’, all details inside
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka orders Saloni to slap Vikrant 832999
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka orders Saloni to slap Vikrant
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident 832995
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii meets with an accident
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa all set to fly to the USA 832993
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa all set to fly to the USA
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir calls Abhimanyu 'Dadda'; Abhinav and Akshara get hurt 832991
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir calls Abhimanyu ‘Dadda’; Abhinav and Akshara get hurt
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle 832990
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home 832986
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home
Read Latest News