Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting post his political debut, say reports

For the unversed, Vijay felicitated the toppers of Class 10 and 12 from all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the month of June. Since then, speculations regarding his political entry have continued to gain momentum. On July 11, Vijay arrived at his residence in Panaiyur for a meeting with his members from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. According to a report in India Today, it is being speculated that the actor has plans to embark on a padayatra (foot march) across Tamil Nadu prior to the release of his upcoming film, ‘Leo’. Several reports suggest that Vijay may potentially take a break from films or even step away from the industry altogether for a period of three years once he ventures into politics. Currently, he is scheduled to begin shooting for his untitled project with director Venkat Prabhu from November. After completing this film, it is likely that he will shift his focus entirely towards his political aspirations.

While rumors and speculations continue to swirl around Vijay's political aspirations, an official announcement from the actor himself is still awaited. Earlier, India Today had reported that Vijay is expected to launch his own political party in 2024 and potentially contest in the elections in 2026.