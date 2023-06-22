Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay at his absolute best

Thalapathy Vijay is one such personality in the Indian entertainment industry who truly doesn’t need an introduction. He’s known by the masses all over the country and well, no wonder, anything and everything that he does from his end manages to get a lot of love and attention from people all over the country. Not just in the South regional entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen, Thalapathy Vijay has got a humongous fan following in the Hindi entertainment space as well and well, no wonder, the audience get excited all the time. For quite a long time, the excitement and anticipation around his upcoming movie aka ‘Leo’ was very high and for real. Well, finally, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, Thalapathy Vijay has shared the first look of the movie.

Let’s check out the first look of Thalapathy Vijay from Leo:

As expected, the first look of Thalapathy Vijay from Leo is setting the internet on fire and fans are loving it for real. Here’s the first look below –

For the unversed, the movie stars actors like Sanjay Dutt and Trisha as well in leading roles alongside Vijay. Well, what’s your opinion and feedback on the look? Absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com