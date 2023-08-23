Priyanka Mohan in talks for a key role in Thalapathy Vijay's 68th project

Priyanka Mohan, is currently creating a buzz alongside Pawan Kalyan in the highly-anticipated action thriller, “They Call Him OG.” However, recent rumblings in the Tamil film industry suggest that Priyanka’s journey to stardom is far from over.

According to the latest reports circulating in Kollywood, Priyanka has caught the eye of the makers behind Thalapathy Vijay’s eagerly awaited 68th project. It’s said that the film’s producers have approached Priyanka for a substantial role in this exciting venture. Sources indicate that Priyanka has responded positively to the offer and may soon put pen to paper. If all goes as planned, Thalapathy68 will mark the first-ever collaboration between Vijay and Priyanka Mohan.

Earlier speculations had hinted at actress Jyothika taking on the other female lead role in this Venkat Prabhu directorial. With Vijay set to essay dual roles, the project promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. AGS Entertainment is backing this ambitious venture, with the musical genius Yuvan Shankar Raja tasked with scoring the soundtrack.

As Priyanka Mohan’s star continues to ascend, her journey from “They Call Him OG” to the highly-anticipated Thalapathy68 solidifies her status as a rising star in the dynamic realm of Tamil cinema.

