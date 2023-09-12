Television | News

Sumbul Touqeer, Pranali Rathod, and Priyanka Mohan are newbies in the entertainment world. The diva has impeccable fashion taste. Here, take a look at whose white ensemble is a comfort pick.

When it comes to fashion, we often look for more comfortable and easygoing options. Why because? A comfortable outfit gives confidence and also allows you to be yourself. Our TV beauties, Sumbul Touqeer, Pranali Rathod, and Priyanka Mohan, are modern-day inspirations. Let’s check out their comfort style in a white ensemble.

Sumbul Touqeer In Trending Shirt Top

Acing the comfort style, Sumbul Touqeer here is donning a beautiful white shirt top with baggy sleeves. She teams up her statement style with blue denim. She adds layers of gold-polished necklaces and bracelets to make it more interesting. Isn’t it easy, breezy, and trendy glam for everyday style?

Pranali Rathod In Three Piece Pantsuit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod never fails to grab our attention with her fashion. This time, the diva aims to slay the classy style in the three-piece pantsuit, including a bralette top, trousers, and pantsuit. The comfort of a pantsuit allows you to look edgy and exquisite at the office with the ease of comfort.

Priyanka Mohan In Cool See-Through Shirt Style

The well-known diva in the South, Priyanka Mohan, makes a case for casual style with the see-through white shirt, which she paired with beige high-waist pants and secured with the brown belt. The layers of neckpieces and her minimalistic makeup give her a flawless appearance. Indeed, her fashion exudes comfort and style.

Whose comfortable white ensemble do you like the most? Let us know in the comments.