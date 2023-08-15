Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil 'Fighter' motion poster on Independence Day

In a much-awaited cinematic extravaganza, the team behind the upcoming movie “Fighter” has just released an electrifying motion poster, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling ride. Starring the dynamic trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, this action-packed venture has already garnered immense anticipation from fans across the globe. As the nation commemorates Independence Day, the makers of “Fighter” have chosen this momentous occasion to give fans a sneak peek into the world of the film, fueling excitement for its impending release.

Under the directorial prowess of Siddharth Anand, “Fighter” is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. With Hrithik Roshan, known for his impeccable acting prowess and unmatched screen presence, teaming up with the versatile Deepika Padukone and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor, the film boasts a cast that guarantees an electrifying on-screen chemistry. The motion poster teases glimpses of the high-octane action sequences and the intense drama that awaits audiences, promising an adrenaline-packed roller-coaster to keep them at the edge of their seats.

As the motion poster serves as a tantalizing appetizer, fans are now eagerly counting down to the film’s release on January 25, 2024, which conveniently falls over the Republic Day weekend. With the date marked on calendars, cinephiles are gearing up to witness the clash of titans and the embodiment of the #SpiritOfFighter on the silver screen. Backed by Viacom18 Studios, “Fighter” is primed to be an ode to the spirit of courage, determination, and patriotism, making it a fitting tribute to release around the time when the nation celebrates its Republic Day.

In a convergence of top-tier talent, pulsating action, and heart-pounding drama, “Fighter” is poised to dominate the box office and carve its place in the annals of Indian cinema history. With the motion poster unveiling igniting excitement, fans and audiences alike are ready to embark on this cinematic journey that promises entertainment and a deep resonance with the undying spirit of a fighter.