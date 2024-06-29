Bollywood News: Bhumi Pednekar’s England Diaries, Kartik Aaryan’s Shirtless Look To Sidharth Malhotra’s Travel Fashion

Today, popular Bollywood stars are making waves on social media, from Bhumi Pednekar’s England Diaries and Kartik Aaryan’s Shirtless Look to Siddharth Malhotra’s Travel Fashion. Read below for more details about why these television stars are making news headlines.

1) Bhumi Pednekar’s England Diaries

Bhumi Pednekar shares stunning photos on Instagram as she opts for a white mini dress as a travel fit. She styles her look with a sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup and accessories her look with white sneakers, a shoulder, and gold accessories. In the photos, Bhumi Pednekar explores England and shares cute snaps on Instagram.

2) Shilpa Shetty’s New York City Diaries

Shilpa Shetty gives a glimpse of her recent trip to New York City in an Indo-Western look. The outfit features an ivory U-neckline, sleeveless silver work near the neckline, a corset blouse, and a drape skirt-style saree with an attached end piece. She styles her look with wavy hair, minimal makeup with matte lips, and accessories with long earrings and a mini bag. Shilpa shared a stunning look with a miss-world pose for the camera.

3) Kartik Aaryan’s Shirtless Look

In the Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan flaunts his shirtless look, showcasing her toned abs and unbuttoned shorts. Kartik Aaryan styles his look with a messy hairstyle with a headset, black-shaded sunglasses, and a wristwatch, showcasing his stunning physique in a candid look.

4) Sidharth Malhotra’s Travel Fashion

In the Instagram post, Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures of himself wearing a red and green shirt, white lined prints, and narrow hemline pants. The actor flaunts his sleek side-partition hairstyle and pairs it with black-shaded sunglasses and sneakers, showcasing her candid pose on the street.

5) Bollywood Box Office Of Kalki 2898 Ad, Munjya And Maharaja

Kalki 2892 AD, the sci-fi movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, collected 150 crore on its second day. Munjya, a horror comedy movie starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, collected 112.83 crores worldwide. With Maharaja, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar as lead actors, the movie became the first 100.03 crores global grosser from Kollywood in 2024.

6) Satyaprem Ki Katha Completes 1 Year

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks one year as we still can’t get over Kiara Advani’s character as Katha and Kartik Aaryan as Sattu. The movie was moderately commercially successful, grossing Rs. 117.77 crores worldwide.