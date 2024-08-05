Bollywood News: Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 30, Rimi Sen denies plastic surgery, Ananya Panday’s CTRL teaser & more

B-town did have its own share of developments taking place that ranged from a few social media occurrences, new announcements, some rumors and a lot more. Here is a round up on the same-

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Turns 30

The iconic film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun completed 30 years today, and it would be safe to say that Bollywood, as an industry is defined by this film before the film came in and after it came. Setting unimaginable box-office records and becoming an inspiration for generations to come, the film is still remembered for being extremely iconic in every manner. Rajshri Films, responsible for the film went on to post about it on social media captioning it, ’30 years ago, Doctor Chacha gifted us the iconic line: “Dil Ne Kaha Dekhe Jo Jalwe Husn-e-Yaar Ke, Laya Hai Unhein Kaun Falak Se Utaar Ke.” Have you ever used this charming line in real life? Drop a comment below! #celebration #Prem #Nisha #30thAnniversary’-

View Post: Bollywood News: Hum Aapke Hain Koun turns 30, Rimi Sen denies plastic surgery, Ananya Panday’s CTRL teaser & more

Rimi Sen denies doing plastic surgery; admits to having fillers & botox

The conversation surrounding female actors going through plastic surgery, botox, fillers and so on – continues to be a tricky terrain for the respective person involved in it. On the one hand, a select few actresses have been open up about having done it in one way or another, some others refrain from admitting to it. On that note. Rimi Sen, best known for her roles in Hungama, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Golmaal and more went on to recently talk about it. She said that if people think she has gone through plastic surgery and if it is in a good way, then great but she has only done fillers, botox and PRP treatment; and nothing else.

CTRL Teaser: Ananya Panday stars in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller that revolves around content creation

In a teaser released, Ananya Panday stars Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process? That any many questions begin to pop up in this thrilling story. The film is set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

Genelia Deshmukh showered with birthday wishes

Actor Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her 37th birthday today and she was showered with several wishes but two of them stood out. One was from her husband and actor, Riteish, who being his funny self, went on to post a unique wish of the ‘shaadi se pehle’ and ‘shaadi ke baad’ effects. And apart from that, the other one was from friend and actor Ashish Chowdhry, who shares precious BTS of one of the reels they were in together

View Article: Riteish Deshmukh shows ‘shaadi se pehle’ & ‘shaadi ke baad’ phases with Genelia Deshmukh wishing her Happy Birthday

View Article: Ashish Chowdhry shares an unseen BTS of Genelia Deshmukh to wish her on her birthday

John Cena admits being ‘starstruck’ by meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani wedding

John Cena opened up on how SRK did a Ted Talk which found himself at the right time and his words were beyond inspirational to him. And since then, he has been able to recognise all the jackpots in his life and not take anything for granted by not wasting any time. He then recalled the meeting with him at the Ambani wedding and said that it is just so emotional to meet the person whose words inspired you so much. Cena then showered more praise on him saying SRK was amazing, and he was awestruck and starstruck, and how fantastic it was.