Riteish Deshmukh shows ‘shaadi se pehle’ & ‘shaadi ke baad’ phases with Genelia Deshmukh wishing her Happy Birthday

If there is one couple, who continues to serve goals to one and all on how an ideal marriage should be, and how you can keep falling in love with each other even if you have been together for over two decades, it has to be actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Time and again, the Deshmukh couple and their love for each other is at display which doesn’t just include lovey-dovey moments but also moments of genuine laughter and fun that they share with each other. Apart from their film projects, the couple is famously known for being part-time content creators (even though not as a profession), as they share hilarious reels as and when.

And today is a special day as Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her 37th birthday, and keeping his funny self intact, husband Riteish had quite a unique wish for his wife.

First showcasing a throwback image of themselves in the reel, the voiceover said ‘Shaadi se pehle pati ka pyaar’ and followed by the couple lip-syncing to an old song called, ‘Tumse Koi Pyaara’ and then, showing another throwback image of the couple getting married, it is followed by Ritiesh giving a leg massage to Genelia as another old song plays in the background, ‘Tumhi ne meri zindagi kharab ki hai’-

The couple always continues to have everyone laughing and marvelling at their ability to laugh at and with each other, love each other and as mentioned above, serve absolute couple goals for one and all.