We have been buzzing with news in the past few hours and in a matter of time, there are several highlights to look forward to. In case you missed all of that, you can have a look at the cumulated list here-

Huma Qureshi’s bridesmaid look

We haven’t gotten over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding and it seems the netizens haven’t as well. They were treated with Qureshi’s resplendent attire and look as a bridesmaid for Sinha. Topping it off with a beautiful flower bow in her hair, the images were a sight.

Janhvi Kapoor mobbed at the airport

In the wake of a specially-abled person being pushed by Nagarjuna’s bodyguard, celebrities would especially make sure to be patient with fans. Irrespective of that, always known for her niceness, Janhvi Kapoor, despite being mobbed at the airport, did not lose her cool and adhered to everyone clicking images with her.

Nora Fatehi in Matka King

The shoot for Matka King starring Vijay Varma in the titular character has been underway for a while now, and after confirming that Kritika Kamra will play the female lead; now actor Nora Fatehi has confirmed being a part of the show as well. Posting about the same, she mentioned that the third schedule of Matka King is currently underway in Hyderabad.

Baby John to clash with Sitaare Zameen Par

The filmmakers of Baby John including Jio Studios, Atlee, and Murad Khetani, recently announced via social media that the Varun Dhawan-led film will hit theatres on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, thus capitalizing on the fruitful Christmas holidays. However, this also means that the film will be colliding with another big film in the form of Sitaare Zameen Par. The latter is Aamir Khan’s first film in two-and-a-half years after his last film, Laal Singh Chadha.