Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon dating rumors, Huma Qureshi showered with birthday wishes, Kajol’s wish for Sanjay Dutt & more

The news wagon has been a constant in the Hindi film industry for a while now and in the past few hours, there have been several updates to look forward to. Ranging from some social media developments to big rumors and more, here is a round-up of everything-

Huma Qureshi showered with birthday wishes from Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani & more

Actor Huma Qureshi celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday and while she had her own celebration to enjoy, she was showered with wishes from an array of celebrity friends of hers. Her best friend, Sonakshi Sinha made sure to put a post of an image with her and captioned it, ‘Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n. Cant stand straight for one photo also. Love u bye’. On the other hand, Malika Arora posted a group image on her story saying, ‘Happy birthday dear @iamhumaq see u at games soon.’ Kiara Advani posted an image of Qureshi on her story saying, ‘Happy happy birthday Humaa Big hug’ and others-

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a cheat day

Actor Shanaya Kapoor decided to enjoy the lovely monsoon and while as an actor, she is always on a diet, she decided to enjoy a lovely cheat meal in the form of a scrumptious-looking vada pav.

Priyanka Chopra serves Monday motivation with skincare

Everyone going through their bits of facing Monday blues and trying to find some motivation to get up and work on was served some real motivation by the global desi girl herself, Priyanka Chopra. Posting about it, Chopra’s image read, ‘when the alarm wakes you at 4:30 am #mondaymotivation’-

Kajol’s wish for Sanjay Dutt

Veterans were at play earlier today as actor, Kajol went on to post a wish for another fellow veteran, Sanjay Dutt. Her wish read, ‘Happy happy bday @duttsanjay Wishing u a smashing year ahead’-

Dhanashree Verma’s wish for Munjya actor, Abhay Verma

B-town’s latest sensation Abhay Verma has indeed been garnering a lot of love from all fronts. The actor, who headlined the 100-cr film, Munjya recently celebrated his birthday and while he was showered with wishes from everyone, one that stood out was that of Dhanashree Verma. Her wish read, ‘Happy birthday @verma.abhay I am so very proud of you Wishing the best for you always Vermaji aap ne kamaal kar diya hai Best’-

Khushi Kapoor wishes ‘bestie’ all the best for her first film

All set to make her debut is actor Anjini Dhawan, who is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, and the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan. As the poster of the film called, ‘Binny And Family’ was released, she was showered wish best wishes from her best friend and actor Khushi Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon sparks dating rumors with Kabir Bahia

Actor Kriti Sanon hasn’t been subjected to any sort of dating rumors as such for a long time now but she seems to be hitting the headlines for that again. The actor, along with businessman Kabir Bahia was spotted holidaying in the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos. As it happened, netizens were quick to look at it and connect the dots, especially after Kabir shared on his Instagram story, an image of Cavo Tagoo Myknonos.