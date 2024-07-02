Bollywood News: Ranveer Singh film put on hold, Rhea Chakraborty calls herself ‘gold digger’, Atlee praises ‘Kalki’ & more

What a day it was for the entertainment news industry as the Hindi belt witnessed several developments ranging from social media news to big developments in the film world. Here are some of them-

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora’s cryptic back-and-forth continues

What began as a rumor that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have indeed broken up continued to get more fuel after the latter did not attend Kapoor’s birthday bash; and furthermore, the duo would keep putting up quotes and sayings on social media back-and-forth. That continued, where earlier in the morning, Arora posted a story, and only a couple of hours ago, Kapoor also posted something.

Atlee praises ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team

Joining the long list of filmmakers who would praise Kalki 2898 AD was director Atlee Kumar. Atlee expressed how he was “absolutely blown away by Nag Ashwin’s incredible filmmaking” and while he praised the cast for thot performances, he was all praise for his Jawan star, Deepika Padukone. Atlee shares, “Mam I’m your biggest fan, your work was so good”. Expressing gratitude towards the director, the superstar reshared his story and wrote, “Thank you Sir!”

Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast with Sushmita Sen

After being trolled incessantly post her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rhea Chakraborty begins a new chapter in life with her podcast Chapter 2. Today, a day after she turned 32, Chakraborty shared a sneak peek of the first episode. Her first guest is Sushmita Sen and the teaser promises an interesting chat. In the clip, Chakraborty begins by stating that there is a bigger gold digger in the room than Sen and proceeds to point at herself. Sen is hilarious as she asks, “Oh, you also?” Chakraborty happily replies, “I’m the biggest one.” Right then you know this episode is going to be all sass. Well, we love it!

Mrunal Thakur joins Ajay Devgn & Sanjay Dutt in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

After over 12 years, Devgn and Dutt are all set to clash on-screen yet again with the sequel to the film, Son of Sardaar 2. Making the film a lot more interesting is actor Mrunal Thakur coming in to play the female lead. The report suggested that the shoot would soon kickstart in Scotland and would have Billu and Jassi starting things on a fresh note, and the film would begin right where the first film ended.

Another film put on hold: S. Shankar & Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aparichit’ not happening as of now

A film that was confirmed years ago and along with the image shared as well is not happening as of now. Ranveer Singh’s film with the director, S. Shankar which was supposed to be the Hindi remake of Aparichit is currently not happening and has been put on hold.