Box Office Collection Update: OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2 vs. Jailer

The Indian box office geared up for an electrifying Friday as three highly anticipated films, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer, hit the screens simultaneously. Read to know Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer's box office collection.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Aug,2023 10:48:37
The Indian box office geared up for an electrifying Friday as three highly anticipated films, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer, hit the screens simultaneously. OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, has been warmly received by the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam has got a good opening at the domestic box office on day one of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹9 crore on Friday. OMG 2 had an overall 37.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

As per reports in Indian Express, Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, made Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film registered an overall occupancy of over 60% on day one, while night shows accounted for a stunning 86% occupancy.

According to reports Koi Moi, Jailer opened to a superb occupancy of 70% all across the country in morning shows. There was some growth in the afternoon, but from evening shows onwards, it was a crazy jump. With such craze around, the film has hit it out of the park and is closing its day 1 in the 43-45 crores nett range at the Indian box office (all languages).

