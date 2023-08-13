ADVERTISEMENT
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady

"Gadar 2," "OMG 2," and "Jailer" lock horns in an intriguing clash of collections. These films have not only stirred excitement among audiences but have also set the cash registers ringing.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 11:04:05
In the realm of cinematic triumphs, the battle for box office supremacy rages on, as “Gadar 2,” “OMG 2,” and “Jailer” lock horns in an intriguing clash of collections. These films have not only stirred excitement among audiences but have also set the cash registers ringing. With each movie boasting its own unique appeal and star power, we take a closer look at their box office performances to uncover the victor in this thrilling cinematic contest.

Gadar 2 BO collection

The commercial blockbuster recorded a staggering collection of Rs 40.10 crore on its opening Friday, followed by an impressive Rs 43 crore on Saturday. The movie’s earnings on its first Sunday are estimated to be around Rs 48 crore. As a result, “Gadar 2” has accumulated an estimated total of approximately Rs 131.10 crore at the box office up to this point.
According to Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol-starrer achieved an overall occupancy rate of 65.40 percent across all Hindi showings on Saturday.

OMG 2 BO collection

“OMG 2,” featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has achieved an impressive milestone by crossing the Rs 40 crore mark within its initial three days of release. This satirical comedy, enriched with elements of sex education, garnered a collection of Rs 10.26 crore on its opening Friday. The earnings surged to about Rs 14.50 crore on the subsequent Saturday and are anticipated to reach around Rs 18 crore on its first Sunday screenings. The cumulative box office earnings of “OMG 2” have reached a commendable Rs 42.76 crore by August 13. On Saturday, the movie achieved an overall occupancy rate of 57.91 percent for all its Hindi showings, as mentioned in the report.

Jailer BO collection

Emerging as the biggest Tamil opener of 2023, “Jailer,” starring Rajinikanth, made an astounding debut by amassing a remarkable Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, August 10. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate an additional Rs 27 crore collection on Friday, setting the stage for a promising weekend. The film’s India nett collections have surged to Rs 75.35 crore, with its global revenue reaching an impressive Rs 96.6 crore. Projections suggest that “Jailer” could achieve a substantial Rs 30 crore on Saturday, swiftly crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone in the domestic market within just three days of its release.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

