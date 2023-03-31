Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest and most loved superstars in the country. He’s been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Quality over quantity has always been the ‘funda’ for Ajay Devgn and that’s why, in his illustrious career till date, Ajay Devgn has certainly ticked all boxes wonderfully in terms of classic entertainment. The year 2022 was quite a good one for him as Drishyam 2 managed to topple a lot of records. The movie was a sequel to Drishyam that was released way back in 2015 and well, it was a perfect example of how a sequel should follow up.

As far as movies are concerned, he’s currently in the news everywhere. His latest movie Bholaa has released in cinemas right now and amidst all this, the teaser of his next movie aka ‘Maidaan’ too received a positive response from the audience. As far as day 1 of Bholaa is concerned at the box office, it was quite nice.

Ajay Devgn’s action adventure Bholaa which captured national attention for its definition-changing action has earned 11.20cr on its release day.

The film has garnered great word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Despite having holidays only in the northern region, the film has pulled in audiences to the theatre from all over India. It is expected to grow today (non-holiday) and achieve great footfall over the weekend.

