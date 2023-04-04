Ajay Devgn is one of the finest and most loved superstars that we have in the country. He has successfully created his own niche as a performing artiste and well, today, we are all certainly proud of his achievements as an actor. Whenever he comes up with a new movie, his loyal legion of fans never shy away from giving him the due love and loyalty that he deserves.

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa witnesses a drop on Monday:

Although there is good buzz and strong word of mouth, the movie did witness a drop on Monday. On its opening day, it collected 11.20 crores followed by 7.40 crores, 12.20 crores and 13.48 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. On its first Monday, it earned just 4.50 crores thereby taking the total collection of the movie to 48.78 crores.

Work Front:

As far as professional stuff is concerned, Ajay Devgn will be seen in upcoming movies like Maidaan. The movie is set to release on June 3, 2023.