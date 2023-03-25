Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed movie is currently receiving a lot of positive response and attention from the masses. The movie deals with the hardship that the common citizens of the country dealt with during tough times and well, it is certainly receiving all the love for the good reasons. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and well, when a director of his stature comes to the scenario, it’s only natural for people to expect great work. The movie might be receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the fans critically. However, as far as box office collection is concerned, it is not getting the kind of response that it would have hoped for.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, the movie has managed to collect only Rs 15 lakhs on day 1. With good and positive strong word of mouth, fans as well as the cast would hope that things change for the better.

