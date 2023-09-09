Box Office Update: SRK starrer Jawan holds steady with 111 crores

The total box office collection for “Jawan” stands at a staggering ₹111.73 crores after just two days of its release, indicating a promising trajectory for the weekend ahead. With Saturday and Sunday on the horizon, industry experts predict BIGGG GAINS, with expectations soaring to a jaw-dropping ₹235 crores to ₹250 crores for the extended weekend.

In a resounding triumph at the box office, the much-anticipated Bollywood blockbuster “Jawan,” starring the dynamic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has left the industry buzzing with excitement. The film’s renowned trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to social media to share the astounding box office numbers, and it’s nothing short of “PHENOMENAL.”

Despite being a working day, the film experienced a remarkable surge in business on its second day, following a partial holiday on Thursday. The audience’s enthusiasm for “Jawan” reached new heights, with the box office numbers skyrocketing after 4.30 pm. The evening and night shows witnessed a blazing response, setting theatres ablaze with excitement. The film’s exceptional performance transcended geographical boundaries, captivating audiences in both metros and non-metro regions, as well as mass pockets.

The total box office collection for “Jawan” stands at a staggering ₹111.73 crores after just two days of its release, indicating a promising trajectory for the weekend ahead. With Saturday and Sunday on the horizon, industry experts predict BIGGG GAINS, with expectations soaring to a jaw-dropping ₹235 crores to ₹250 crores for the extended weekend.

The film’s journey began on Thursday, where it raked in impressive ₹65.50 crores, and Friday’s collections continued the upward trajectory with ₹46.23 crores. This spectacular performance is not limited to the Hindi-speaking audience alone, as “Jawan” also made a significant impact in the South Indian markets. In Tamil and Telugu regions, the film collected ₹9.50 crores on Thursday and ₹7 crores on Friday, culminating in a combined total of ₹16.50 crores.

Jawan is all set to break records

Directed by the acclaimed Atlee, “Jawan” not only boasts the magnetic presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara but also features a special cameo by the stunning Deepika Padukone. The film’s unparalleled response at the box office has cemented its status as a cinematic phenomenon, and it seems like “Jawan” is poised to rewrite the record books with its outstanding performance in the coming days.