WWE star Saurav Gurjar has taken it to his official social media handles to call out Kapil Sharma for adding fake comments on celebs’ posts that he generates during the sequence ‘Post Ka Post-mortem’. Saurav shared a clip that viably proved that how the team of Kapil Sharma adds all the fake comments prior to the show. During the sequence of Post Ka Postmortem, Kapil Sharma reads out all the funny comments from celebs’ posts.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Saurav Gurjar have been co-star in the movie Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukherji. The movie did quite well at the box office.

Saurav took to his Twitter handle to share the clip where Ranbir Kapoor is joined by Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi and wrote, “You are a good person @KapilSharmaK9 You make people laugh but how can you and your team show these false comments on someone’s social media. This is not acceptable. Jai Hind #TheKapil SharmaShow.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

The original post by Saurav Gurjar, read, “I believe 😄He is a super sweet buddy!! Supaaaa fun working with him!!! Love and respect bro!!!!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #aftershootlife👌 #funtimebuilding #bollywood #ranbirkapoor #sofia #bulgaria #europiangymnasium #workoutroutine”

However, when it is featured on the show, we can Kapil reading the first comment, saying, “Lagta hai Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai…. B M BABLU (this seems to be Ranbir’s new car).” “Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (Some people can only come to the gym like this),”. Kapil Sharma read yet another comment, that asserted, “Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha.. nahi mila toh ranbir ko utha liya (He needed 70 dumbbells but ended up picking Ranbir instead).”

Soon after Saurav put up these allegations on his social media handle, a user reacted saying, “Seriously ye sab comment apne team se karwate h, agar aisa h to galat h (If this is true then it’s wrong).”, another asked Kapil Sharma to apologise. Another added, “Bhai saab Bas joke hai, Inka pura show scripted hota hai (Bro this is just a joke, his show is scripted).”.

However, coming back to Saurav Gurjar’s original post, some users came in Kapil Sharma show’s support, saying, “Fake comment ki bt wo kr rhe hain jo fake fight krte hain, both things are for entertainment so just chill 😁” another added, “Fake comments ni chahiye to profile close kerke rakhna chahiye na meri jaan🤦Open profile pe to koi bi kabi bi comment ker skta hai”, a third user wrote, “Bhaiyo ranbir ko bolo apna account kholne ke liye, usne apna account nhi banaya isliye ye kam ho raha hai, mana fake comments hai lekin hansa to raha hai na, har bat ko positive way me lena sikho, kahi aur nhi”

Here take a look-