Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara

Shah Rukh hinted at the song's gentle and sweet melody, a treat for the ears. The teaser showcases Shah Rukh and Nayanthara gracefully swaying to the romantic rhythm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 12:34:13
Shah Rukh Khan has treated fans to a sneak peek of his upcoming romantic song “Chaleya” featuring Nayanthara in the film “Jawan.” The song boasts musical magic by Anirudh Ravichander and has been elegantly choreographed by Farah Khan. Shah Rukh hinted at the song’s gentle and sweet melody, a treat for the ears. The teaser showcases Shah Rukh and Nayanthara gracefully swaying to the romantic rhythm.

Sharing the captivating teaser on his social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday (14th August)! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love you. Arijit you make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa you sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai (is very nice)’.”

Titled “Chaleya” in Hindi, the song’s lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and it is melodiously sung by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh. Additionally, there are two other versions of the song: “Hayyoda,” sung by Priya and Vivek, and “Chalona,” penned by Chandrabose and sung by Adithya and Priya.

Here take a look at the teaser:

“Jawan” is set to release worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, offering audiences a delightful musical and visual treat to look forward to. Soon after SRK dropped the teaser from his official profile fans couldn’t help but go all gaga for the same. The comments say it all. Well, we definitely are waiting for another big blockbuster hit from the King Khan.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

