Congratulations: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the most loved and admired couples in the country and we love it. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and we love it. Both of them have known each other for a long time and have embraced each other with the most perfect kind of love. The two of them serve as couple goals for innumerable people all over the country. Their fans and admirers love them for all the right reasons and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything from their goes viral in the true sense of the term. The two of them were expecting their baby for quite a long time and well, it seems like we finally have some good news for you all.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are blessed with an adorable baby boy:

Both Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar in a special collaborator post took to their social media handle to inform all their fans and admirers and well-wishers that they have been blessed with a baby boy. In their post, they wrote,

